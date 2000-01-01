Discover Joy Of A New Kind

Terms and conditions

CADBURY DAIRY MILK MARTIANS REDEMPTION PROMOTION

Please read these terms and conditions carefully. Participation in this Promotion will constitute your agreement to comply with these Terms and Conditions. If you do not agree with these Terms and Conditions, please do not participate

The terms and conditions set out below apply to all participants involved in the Cadbury Dairy Milk Martians redemption promotion. Please refer to this website for the current Terms and Conditions for this Promotion: www.cadbury.co.za/martians

THE PROMOTION:

The Cadbury Dairy Milk Martians redemption promotion (“the Promotion”) conducted by Mondelez South Africa (Pty) Limited, 13 Harrowdene Office Park, Kelvin Drive, Woodmead, Sandton, 2191, Tel: 011 253 4000 (“the Promoter”).

1. PROMOTION PERIOD:

1.1 The Promotion will run from the 1st June 2018 to the 31st August 2018 (“the Promotion Period”). No redemption codes received after midnight on the 31 August 2017 will be accepted.

1.2 The duration of the Promotion may be extended or curtailed at the discretion of the Promoter.

1.3 Promotion is valid while stocks last.

2. WHO MAY ENTER:

2.1 All Participants must:

a. be a natural person and be 16 (sixteen) years of age at the date of the entry. The Promotion is targeted at 16 (sixteen) years of age and older. Persons under 18 (eighteen) will need to provide parental or guardian’s consent to participate. b. be a citizen of the Republic of South Africa and/or a legal resident of the country. c. Be in possession of a valid South African Identity Document, resident/work permit and/or Driver’s License, whichever is applicable to the Promotion.

2.2 Participation in this Promotion excludes directors, members, partners, promotional and advertising agents, merchandisers, employees or consultants of the Promoter, their Agencies, organizers and participating stores of the Competition and the spouse, life partner, parent, child, brother, sister, business partner or associate of any of the said persons.

3. PARTICIPATING CHOCOLATE BARS:

3.1 Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate 80g; Cadbury Dairy Milk Mint Crisp 80g; Cadbury Dairy Milk Wholenut 80g; Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut 80g and Cadbury Dairy Milk Top Deck 80g packs with on-pack promotional visuals communicating the promotion mechanics.

3.2 Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate 150g; Cadbury Dairy Milk Mint Crisp 150g; Cadbury Dairy Milk Wholenut 150g; Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut 150g and Cadbury Dairy Milk Top Deck 150g packs with on-pack promotional visuals communicating the promotion mechanics.

3.3 Limited Edition Cadbury Dairy Milk 5Star 150g; Limited Edition Cadbury Dairy Milk Crunchie 150g; Limited Edition Cadbury Dairy Milk Astros 150g and Limited Edition Cadbury Caramilk P.S. 150g slabs – all with on-pack promotional visuals communicating the promotional mechanics.

4. HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PROMOTION:

4.1 Participating chocolate bars will have a sticker inside the wrapper for the 3 month promotional period.

4.2 Every time a participant purchases one of the participating bars, they must take the sticker found inside the wrapper & stick it onto a promotional pamphlet found on any promotional displays in-store.

4.3 Once the participant has collected 4 stickers and has a completed promotional pamphlet over the 3 month promotional period (1 June 2018 – 31 August 2018), they can use this to redeem for a Martian figurine at any of the participating petrol station stores.

4.4 A valid South African Identity Document, resident/work permit and/or Driver’s License, is required for redemption.

4.5 There are 4 different collectable Martian figurines. There are no guarantees that each of the 4 will be redeemable at every participating petrol station store as this is dependent on availability and lasting stocks.

4.6 Promotion is valid whilst stocks last.

5. CAN I REDEEM MORE THAN 1 MARTIAN OVER THE POMOTIONAL PERIOD?

5.1 Multiple redemptions per person will be permitted, subject to each entry being submitted separately and in accordance with entry requirements. Should there be any dispute in this regard; the Promoter’s decision will be final.

6. WHERE DO I REDEEM THE MARTIAN FIGURINE?

6.1 Martian figurines can only be redeemed at branded, participating Petrol Station stores, namely: Engen Quickshop, BP Express, Caltex Fresh Stop, Sasol Delight, Shell Select and Total Bonjour and Total La Boutique.

7. MARTIAN FIGURINES:

7.1 The Promotion will afford a participant the opportunity to redeem 1 of 4 different Martian figurines – each clearly distinguishable from the other.

7.2 Dimensions of each of the Martians are as follows:

Buzz – L66mm x B66mm x H110mm

Luna – L85mm x B66mm x H110mm

Cupido – L80mm x B66mm x H105mm

Cosmo– L76mm x B66mm x H115mm

7.3 Martian figurines have been tested for the below Chemicals and have been passed / confirmed free of: BBP/DBP/DEHP; Benzene; Cadmium DNOP/DINP/DIDP; PAHs; SCCP. Testing also confirmed that the Martians are Non – toxic

7.4 Figurines are not transferrable, exchangeable and may not be redeemed for cash and if not taken up for any reason during the Promotional Period or while stocks last, will be forfeited.

7.5 Redemption of the Martian figurines requires a valid South African Identity Document, resident/work permit and/or Driver’s License.

7.6 Promotional images are merely a representation of the Martian figurines and the actual figurine may vary.

8. INDEMNITY

8.1 To the extent permitted by the Consumer Protection Act and any other applicable law:

i. The participant hereby indemnifies the Promoter, its associated companies (directors, officers and employees) agents and agencies against any direct, indirect, special, incidental, consequential or punitive damages or loss of any kind regardless of how this was caused, and whether it arose under the law of contract or delict or otherwise, because of the participants entrance to the Promotion.

ii. The Promoter excludes all warranties (express or implied), representations and liabilities regarding this Promotion.

8.2 The Promoter reserves the right, at any time, to verify the validity of participants (including but not limited to a participant’s identity, age and place of residence) and to reject any participant who has not complied with these Terms and Conditions. Errors and omission may be accepted at the Promoter’s discretion. Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights.

8.3 Neither Promoter nor its agents or distributors will have any liability in relation to this promotion.

9. CONFIDENTIALITY

9.1 Participants of this promotion are voluntarily providing their personal information to the Promoter, its associated agencies and the third party service providers running the promotion in conjunction with the Promoter. By participating in the promotion, participants authorize the Promoter to collect, store and use (not share) personal information of participants for communication or statistical purposes. Participants are entitled to decline any marketing communication and inform the Promoter in writing should the participant wish to be removed from all communication.

9.2 By entering this Promotion, the participant consents that the Promoter may use names and images taken of the winners/ participants for publicity purposes, without any further remuneration being payable to the winner. All promotional material will become the sole property of the Promoter. However, the participant/winner has the right to decline participating in any promotional activity or to object to these images being used by written notification to the Promoter at 13 Harrowdene Office Park, Kelvin Drive, Woodmead, Sandton, 2191, Attention: Legal Department. The written notification is to reach the Promoter by no later than the last stipulated draw date.

10. GENERAL

10.1 The Promoter reserves the right to amend, modify, change, postpone, suspend or cancel this Promotion, or any aspect thereof, without notice at any time, for any reason that the Promoter reasonable deems necessary.

10.2 The onus rests on the participants to check the website for updates to the Terms and Conditions.

10.3 No liability shall lie on the Promoter in favor of any participant, winner (s) and/or third party arising from such cancellation, suspension or termination. Therefore the participant waives his/her right which they may have against the Promoter and hereby acknowledges that they will have no right of recourse or claim of any nature whatsoever against the Promoter.

10.4 The Promoters decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into.

10.5 This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

10.6 In part or all of any clause of these Terms and Conditions is illegal, invalid or enforceable:

i. It will be read down to the extent necessary to ensure that it is not illegal, invalid or unenforceable, but if that is not possible;

ii. It will be severed from these Terms and Conditions and the remaining provisions of these Terms and Conditions will continue to have full force and effect. All terms and conditions are subject to the laws of Republic of South Africa and should a doubt or dispute occur, it will be taken before the courts of Republic of South Africa.

10.7 This Promotion is not applicable in conjunction with any other offers/ promotions offered by the Promoter.

10.8 All terms and conditions are subject to the laws of the Republic of South Africa and should a doubt or dispute occur, it will be taken before the courts of Republic of South Africa.